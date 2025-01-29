JPC accepts Waqf draft report by 14 to 11 votes, opposition to give 'dissent note'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Joint Committee of Parliament.

The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) has accepted the Waqf draft report with 14 votes against 11. The Opposition members have been asked to submit their dissent notes by 4:00 pm today (January 29). The Waqf meeting has ended in the national capital on Wednesday.

Waqf committee to adopt its recommendations, revised bill: Jagdambika Pal

The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, has said the panel's draft report and the amended version of the proposed law will be adopted at its meeting on Wednesday.

He made the remarks to the media as he chaired what is likely the last meeting of the committee.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said all opposition members will give their dissent. Pal is likely to submit the amended version of the proposed law to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

Ahead of the meeting, several opposition MPs met to discuss their agenda as many of them are preparing their dissent against the committee's recommendations. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, 2024 following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing waqf properties.

