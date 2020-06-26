Image Source : PTI Money from PM Relief Fund was donated to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA era: BJP Chief JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress of receiving huge donations from the Chinese Embassy in 2005-06. BJP Chief JP Nadda has alleged that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was misused during the UPA rule. Taking to social media, JP Nadda posted a series of tweets and said, "People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India."

In another tweet, the BJP chief said, "One family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they have devoted their energies towards a more constructive agenda. The Congress' Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains."

PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years.



Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi



Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi.



Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency. pic.twitter.com/tttDP4S6bY — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 26, 2020

