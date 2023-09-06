'Lack of respect for Constitution': JP Nadda targets Congress on 'Prime Minister of Bharat' debate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP President JP Nadda

A war of words has erupted between the BJP and the Congress over the issue of 'President of India' being written instead of 'President of India' on the invitation card for the dinner sent by Rashtrapati Bhavan for the G20 Summit. the India-Bharat name row intensified further after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a document related to PM Modi's visit to Indonesia in which he is referred to as the "Prime Minister of Bharat" implicating the global acce[ptance to the name.

Amid the political slugfest, BJP National President JP Nadda has attacked the Congress and accused the party of insulting the Constitution. In a post on X, the BJP president said, "Can we expect anything from a party which does not even know India's Preamble."

On Tuesday Nadda had also questioned Congress' intentions. "Why does the Congress have so much objection to every subject related to the honor and pride of the country? Why do political yatras in the name of Bharat Jodo hate the proclamation of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”? It is clear that the Congress has neither respect for the country, nor for the constitution of the country, nor for the constitutional institutions. He just means to praise a particular family. The whole country knows very well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of the Congress."

The move has also further fuelled the speculation that the issue of changing the name of the country could come up during the five-day special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

Latest India News