Supreme Court verdict on PM Cares resounding blow to Rahul Gandhi: JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday described the Supreme Court's verdict on the PM CARES Fund as a "resounding blow to the nefarious designs" of Rahul Gandhi and his "band of rent a cause" activists. The apex court has refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

"The verdict by the Supreme Court on PM CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi and his band of 'rent a cause' activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates," Nadda tweeted.

Cornering Gandhi, Nadda said his "rants" have been repeatedly dismissed by the common man who has "overwhelmingly" contributed to the PM CARES fund.

With the highest court also pronouncing its verdict, will Rahul and his ''rent a cause activist army" mend their ways or embarrass themselves further?" he asked in another tweet.

Nadda further attacked Congress, accusing the party of using the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) as "its personal fiefdom for decades" and brazenly transferring hard-earned money of the people to its family trusts.

"The country very well know that the orchestrated smear campaign against PM CARES is an attempt by the Congress to wash its sins," he said.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that individuals can contribute to the disaster response fund voluntarily and added that there is no need for a fresh national disaster relief plan.

The bench, while refusing to direct the transfer of money in PM CARES to disaster response fund, disposed of a petition filed by NGO -- Centre for PIL (CPIL) -- seeking to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund, which is a statutory fund created under the Disaster Management Act.

