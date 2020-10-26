JP Nadda's no-holds-barred attack on Rahul Gandhi after Punjab farmers burn effigies of PM Modi

Image Source : PTI JP Nadda says Rahul Gandhi behind Punjab farmers protest against farm laws.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet over farmers protest in Punjab against the three farm laws. Nadda in a series of tweets said that Rahul Gandhi scripted the agitation and that the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the office of the Prime Minister.

"Combination of despondency and shamelessness is dangerous. Congress possesses both. Empty rhetoric of decency and democracy by the Mother is ‘complemented’ by live demonstrations of politics of hate, anger, lies and aggression by the Son. Double standards galore!" Nadda tweeted.

"The Rahul Gandhi-directed drama of burning PM’s effigy in Punjab is shameful but not unexpected. After all, the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has NEVER respected the office of the PM. This was seen in the institutional weakening of the PM’s authority during the UPA years of 2004-2014," he added.

The BJP president said that if there is one party whose conduct reeks of disgust, it is the Congress. He alleged that atrocities against SC/ST communities are at an all-time high in Rajasthan. Women, he said, are unsafe in Rajasthan as well as Punjab. Both states are ruled by Congress.

On freedom of speech, Nadda said that Congress can never pontificate to others.

"They have contempt for dissenting voices for decades. We saw glimpses of it during the Emergency. Later on, the Rajiv Gandhi government made a brazen attempt to weaken press freedom. A free press rattles Congress," he said in another tweet.

"If anyone wants to see a laboratory of usage of brute state power, troubling opponents, curbing freedom of speech in trademark Congress style, see the working of the Congress blessed Maharashtra Government. Except governing, they are doing everything else," Nadda said.

"One dynasty’s deep personal hatred against a person who was born in poverty and became PM is historic. Equally historic is the love people of India have showered upon PM Narendra Modi. More Congress’ lies and hate increases, the more people will support PM Modi!" he opined.

Nadda's comments came hours after Rahul in a tweet asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to the farmers and listen to the grievances as he raised concerns over farmer unions in Punjab marking Dussehra by burning effigies of PM.

"This happened all over Punjab yesterday. It is sad that Punjab is feeling such anger towards PM. This is a very dangerous precedent and is bad for our country. PM should reach out, listen and give a healing touch quickly," he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, farmers burnt effigies of PM Modi at several places in Punjab to lodge their protest against the farm laws. The protesters described the three farm laws as 'black laws' and raised slogans against the Modi government. They demanded the withdrawal of the laws. "Farmers burnt effigies of the PM and Union government at several places in the state," Jagmohan Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) general secretary, said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage