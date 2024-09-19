Nadda responds to Kharge's letter to PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi: 'Attempt to polish your failed product'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP chief JP Nadda and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday responded to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments made about the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. In response, BJP chief Nadda described Rahul Gandhi as a 'failed product' and accused the Congress party of attempting to rebrand their unsuccessful leader in an effort to achieve success.

In a letter to the Congress national president, Nadda said, “You have written a letter to PM Modi in an attempt to polish your failed product, which has been repeatedly rejected by the public, and bring it to the market due to political compulsion. After reading that letter, I felt that the things said by you are far from reality."

Congress 'copy & paste' party

Nadda accused Congress of becoming a 'copy & paste' party under the 'pressure of its famous prince', referring to Rahul Gandhi. “It seems that in the letter you have either forgotten the misdeeds of your leaders including Rahul Gandhi or have deliberately ignored them, so I felt that it is important to bring those things to your notice in detail. It is sad that the oldest political party of the country has now become a 'copy & paste' party under the pressure of its famous prince,” reads the letter.

Kharge asks PM Modi to discipline his leaders

Earlier on Tuesday, Kharge raised with PM Modi the issue of 'extremely objectionable' and violent statements by ruling alliance members targeting Rahul Gandhi and urged him to discipline his leaders.

In his letter to PM Modi, Kharge urged that strict legal action be taken against those making such statements to prevent the deterioration of Indian politics and to ensure that no further incidents occur. "I want to draw your attention to an issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution. You must be aware that a series of extremely objectionable, violent and rude statements are being made against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi," the Congress chief said.

"I have to say with sadness that the violent language used by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and your allies is harmful for the future. The world is shocked that the Minister of State for Railways in the central government, a minister from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, is calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha 'number one terrorist'," Kharge said in an apparent reference to the remarks by MoS Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and UP minister Raghuraj Singh.

Controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced he would award Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue over his comments about scrapping the reservation system.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu declared on Sunday that if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting Gandhi, then Gandhi himself is the "number one terrorist." Reports indicate that BJP minister Raghuraj Singh made similar comments.

Earlier, BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah also reportedly made threatening remarks against Gandhi. In his letter to Modi, Kharge emphasized that Indian culture is globally recognized for its principles of non-violence, harmony, and love.

Also Read: 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed': BJP MP over Congress leader's reservation remark

Also Read: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad makes another controversial statement: 'Will bury Congress dog...'