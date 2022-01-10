Follow us on Image Source : PTI JP Nadda tests Covid positive, undergoes home isolation

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Nadda said he has isolated himself on the advice of doctors and urged those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus. He underwent the test after having some symptoms of the disease and added that he has been feeling alright.



"I got my covid test done after showing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves checked", he tweeted.

Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted to notify that he has tested positive for the infection. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has also tested positive. All the leaders are in home isolation.

Bommai had attended several official engagements today including last rites of noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil, the launch of precaution dose COVID vaccination, meeting on administrative reforms, and meeting with a delegation of former Vice-Chancellors, among others.

All his official engagements stand canceled, the Chief Minister’s office said.

India has been seeing a surge in the number of infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus fuels the spread.

