Image Source : ANI Nadda's mic falters during Bengal rally. Here's what he did next

BJP national president JP Nadda was addressing a public rally in Birbhum Tuesday afternoon when his mic faltered. With all smiles, Nadda gracefully shifted to another podium and began his speech again.

"Stage can change but intentions will not. Whatever be the conspiracy to sabotage, the message will not be lost," Nadda said soon after.

Flagging off the second phase of the 'Parivartan Yatra' from Tarapith in Birbhum district, Nadda alleged that the state government "criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police". The BJP chief said the "cut money government" will be defeated by people in the upcoming assembly elections.

Nadda slammed the TMC for dividing communities by branding people as insiders and outsiders, and said the rich culture of West Bengal is under threat in Mamata Banerjee's rule.

"The Trinamool Congress is pitting people against one another by branding them as outsiders. This is shameful. It is not the culture of the land of Swami Vivekananda, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," he said.

