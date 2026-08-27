JP Nadda meets reservation-reform movement activists: Here's what issues they discussed

New Delhi:

Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday (August 27) met a delegation of quota-reform movement activists following a Jantar Mantar protest on August 21 demanding the replacement of caste-based reservation with income-based quotas in public educational institutions and government jobs.

After the meeting, both sides described the meeting as cordial and announced that the next meeting will be held on September 7.

Cordial discussion held: Nadda

In a post on X, Nadda said the cordial interaction was held according to a previously fixed schedule and that another meeting with the quota-reform activists would take place soon. "After the protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21, a cordial discussion was held with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team, as scheduled. We will meet again soon," the Health Minister said.

Important step towards dialogue

Harsh Dubey described the meeting as a positive step in the interest of all sections of society. He said the delegation briefly discussed the August 21 protest with Nadda and termed the interaction an important step towards maintaining dialogue.

"A positive initiative in the interest of all society. Today, our team met with JP Nadda. During this, we had a brief discussion regarding the protest held on August 21. This meeting is an important step towards dialogue. We will meet again very soon and strive to move forward with a positive and just decision in the interest of all society," Dubey said.

He further said that their r objective is not against any section, but rather to democratically and peacefully present our views for equal opportunities, a just system, and necessary reforms in the national interest.

Reservation for those who need it

After meeting JP Nadda, Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak addressed the media and said the delegation had been assured an opportunity to engage with the central leadership following the large turnout at their protest.

They said discussions were held over two days, during which various issues, including reservation reform, were discussed in detail. The leaders maintained that they were not seeking an end to reservations but were instead advocating reforms to ensure that those who genuinely need reservation benefits receive them.

The delegation said its next round of discussions with the government is scheduled for September 7 and expressed confidence that the dialogue was progressing in a positive direction.

They also emphasised that the movement was not centred on any individual, saying the demands raised during the protest reflected concerns shared by people across sections of society.

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