Centre ready for talks, but Sonam Wangchuk told ministers he had to look after students' protest: Sources

New Delhi:

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Tuesday visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, said sources. The meeting comes as the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar enters its 32nd day over the alleged NEET paper leak and the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The development also follows after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that there would be no further talks with the government from their side. Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar late Monday night, Dipke said that anyone willing to hold discussions with the protesters would have to come to the protest site.

Wangchuk said he had to look after students' protest: Sources

According to sources, ministers and Wangchuk held discussions for around 45 minutes on Tuesday night. Nadda and Jitendra Singh listened patiently to Wangchuk's concerns during the meeting.

Sources said the ministers conveyed that the government was ready for discussions and questioned the reason behind continuing the protest. Wangchuk was also shown a statement issued by his wife in this regard.

According to sources, Wangchuk responded that he also needed to address the ongoing student movement. Wangchuk then said, "I also have to address the student movement."

Wangchuk shifted to Medanta Hospital

Wangchuk, who began his indefinite fast on June 28, was discharged from Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday evening and shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment, in compliance with a Delhi High Court order. The Delhi High Court directed Wangchuk's immediate transfer from Safdarjung Hospital after hearing a plea filed by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo.

Wangchuk was brought to the Medanta Hospital in an ambulance at around 7.30 pm under tight security. He has been admitted to ICU 8 under the supervision of Dr Sushila Kataria, an internal medicine specialist, a Medanta Hospital official said.

However, the activist continued his indefinite hunger strike even after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital as thousands of students and supporters returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation a day after violent clashes during a Parliament march.

More than 5,000 protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar, reclaiming the protest site after Monday's clashes with Delhi Police during the 'Sansad Chalo' march. Organisers from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is spearheading the movement, announced that while the protest would continue indefinitely, they would suspend further marches towards Parliament, alleging that participants faced excessive police force during Monday's demonstration.

The CJP, an organic movement against paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the examination system that started with a comment from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, referring to youngsters as "cockroaches", has been sitting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. The protest gathered traction as activist Sonam Wangchuk and a group of students from the Left-affiliated AISA joined the hunger strike.

Politics over NEET row intensifies from streets to Parliament

The alleged NEET paper leak has triggered a political showdown, with the issue dominating both Parliament and protests on the streets. Opposition parties have stepped up their attack on the government, demanding a detailed discussion in Parliament and pressing for accountability.

While the government has maintained that it is prepared to debate the issue in both Houses, opposition leaders staged a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi, demanding his resignation.

The government, however, has asserted that it is taking strict action over the alleged irregularities, while accusing the opposition of politicising the issue and misleading the public.

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