Joshimath Sinking: What's truth behind allegations over NTPC's tunnel for land subsidence? | Exclusive Report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Joshimath Sinking: What's the truth behind allegations over NTPC's tunnel for land subsidence?

Joshimath Sinking: Experts have claimed that the appearance of cracks on roads and houses across Joshimath in Uttarakhand is mainly due to the rampant infrastructure development that is happening in a very fragile ecosystem like Himalayas. Meanwhile, local residents, as well as environmental activists, have also blamed National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC's) hydropower project for the land subsidence in the region.

The local people allege that blasts are still being carried out inside the tunnel, but the NTPC officials have presented a different argument.

However, India TV, in its exclusive report, unravels the truth behind these blame games in Joshimath.

A theory is doing rounds about the land subsidence in Joshimath, claiming cracks have appeared in the city due to NTPC's tunnel. It is being said that the land is sinking due to the explosion inside the tunnel. It is also alleged that blasts are being carried out to remove the TBM machine stuck inside the tunnel which is completely filled with water.

In order to unravel the truth behind the floating theory, a team of India TV reached an NTPC tunnel situated at Sheland village -- about 3 kilometres before Joshimath. The NTPC has issued a clarification on the allegations citing an expert report from IIT Roorkee.

Here are explanations given by the NTPC:

No work has been carried out in the tunnel after the government's order on January 5

The water of the disaster that occurred on January 7 is not trapped in the rocks

Tunnel work is going on at a distance of one and a half kilometres from the last house of Joshimath

The Joshimath disaster has nothing to do with the tunnel work.

The hill on which Joshimath is situated is not fit for a big township

According to the report, only four kilometres of work is remaining at this 12 kilometre-long-tunnel -- two kilometres from Joshimath side and two kilometres from Tapovan side. The NTPC has also clearly denied the blast inside the tunnel. According to the company, two rivers, the Alaknanda and the Dhauliganga, meet at Joshimath Hill and rocks are eroded by the strong water of these two rivers.

The NTPC also claimed that this river will be diverted and taken out in an 8 km tunnel and then released further, so that the water will not be able to erode the hill of Joshimath. Also, the production of electricity from the tunnel will also increase, it added. At present, the investigation on other aspects is also going on and the work at the tunnel has been stopped.

Locals protest against NTPC

Earlier on January 10, locals in Joshimath protested against National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) demanding its withdrawal from the state.District officials have asked people to vacate homes and other establishments that have been identified for demolition which have developed cracks and have been identified as "unsafe". These buildings have all been marked with red 'X' marks.

ALSO READ: Joshimath sinking: Compensation by the end of the day, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Latest India News