Joshimath sinking UPDATE: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami to lead rehabilitation operations, experts begin survey

Joshimath sinking updates : A total of around 561 establishments, in Joshimath, reported cracks that emerged after land subsidence, with the most- 153 establishments- reporting cracks in Ravigram ward in Uttarakhand, the Chamoli administration said in a bulletin on Thursday (January 5).

Out of 561 establishments, 127 in the Gandhinagar ward, 28 in the Marwadi ward, 24 in the Lower Bazaar ward, 52 in the Singhdhar ward, 71 in the Manohar Bagh ward, 29 in the Upper Bazaar ward 27 in the Sunil ward, 50 in Parsari, and 153 in Ravigram reported cracks," the statement read.

The operations of Hotel View and Malari inn have been restricted under Disaster Management Act, 2005, till further orders, the statement added. In the last 24 hours, a total of nine families have been displaced, which includes four families in Joshimath Municipal Corporation, one from Gurudwara Joshimath, one from Tourist Hostel, Manohar Bagh and others, the statement read.A total of 38 families have been displaced till now, it added.

Uttarakhand CM to lead rescue, rehabilitation operations:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today (January 6) said that in the wake of the land subsidence at Joshimath in Chamoli district, he would hold a high-level meeting in Dehradun this evening. "I will hold a high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun this evening regarding landslides in Joshimath and cracks in houses," Uttarakhand CM said while talking to media.

Apart from the officials of the Disaster Management, Irrigation, Home Department, Commissioner Garhwal Mandal and District Magistrate Chamoli will also participate in the meeting.

Dhami further said that he would visit Joshimath on Saturday and take stock of the situation."A team from BJP has also been sent there," he added.Notably, the BJP state unit has also formed a 14-member committee, under the coordination of the party's state general secretary Aditya Kothari to assess the land subsidence incident and the damages being reported.Joshimath, in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, is seeing severe landslides.

Currently, all of the wards in the area have been affected by landslides.Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town, stated the District Disaster Management Department.

Administration launches rescue operations:

With the land subsidence continuing at the Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, the district administration has launched relief and rescue operations in the area.Garhwal Commissioner of Police Sushil Kumar said that he visited the affected areas last night.

"I will visit the affected areas today also after meeting with the affected people along with the Disaster Management Secretary," he added. The tourists have been banned from staying in the hotels damaged by land subsidence and the operation of the ropeway going from Joshimath to Auli has also been stopped in a view of public safety.

Experts start door-to-door survey:

A team of experts, including officials from the administration and State Disaster Management, conducted a door-to-door survey in the areas which were affected by the land subsidence in Uttarakhand Joshimath.

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha started the door-to-door survey in the Joshimath, Chamoli district.

Earlier, in the wake of the news of land subsidence in Joshimath and cracks developing in many houses in the town, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said necessary actions would be taken to ensure the safety of the people. Dhami said he would be visiting Joshimath soon to take stock of the situation and initiate necessary action.

Image Source : PTI. A team of senior officials and experts led by Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha inspect cracks appearing in houses following landslides in Joshimath.

Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar said huge cracks appeared in the houses due to a leakage of water from inside the ground in the Marwadi ward.The Chamoli district administration on Thursday (January 5) asked Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to be prepared to shelter the affected families migrating from Uttarakhand's Joshimath due to land subsidence.

'Surveys should be conducted'- Ramesh Nishank:

Former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday urged for a survey by geologists in the parts of Uttarakhand, prone to natural disasters. Speaking over the continuous land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the former Union Minister said, "Uttarakhand is still very young. There should be geological surveys of many areas like Joshimath, Pithoragarh, and Uttarkashi which are prone to natural disasters. The government should worry about those places."

HCC and NTPC each have been directed to build 2,000 prefabricated houses- a shelter for families migrating from Joshimath.

