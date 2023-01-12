Joshimath sinking: Compensation by the end of the day, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses of Joshimath

Joshimath sinking: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had visited the subsidence-hit Joshimath town, said on Thursday that compensations will be received by today evening or latest by Friday morning. the CM who held a meeting with all the stakeholders on Thursday had announced a Rs 1.5 Lakh for aggrieved families.

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday also told the Delhi High Court that authorities are rehabilitating families affected due to land subsidence in Joshimath, and that the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the area.

“We are rehabilitating the people. Giving them relief packages. A lot of work is going on,” he said, adding that the issue relates to Uttarakhand and the petitioner should have filed the petition before the Uttarakhand High Court.

Cracks in at least 570 houses

Highlighting the problems of over 3000 people of Joshimath, the plea before the high court has said that cracks have developed in at least 570 houses due to continued land subsidence.

Cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses of Joshimath, the gateway to some renowned pilgrimage sites, including Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and the international skiing destination Auli.

