Jodhpur: Groups clash following brawl between locals; DCP rules out 'communal angle'

Some local BJP and Congress leaders had also reached the spot following the incident

Security arrangements have been tightened in the area and police personnel have been deployed

Jodhpur: Clashes between two groups broke out in Rajasthan's Jodhpur late on Tuesday after which the security in the area has been increased. According to an official, the incident was reported from the Soorsagar area of the city. Commenting on the incident, Vandita Rana, DCP Jodhpur West said the clash was a result of a fight between some boys. She also dismissed the possibility of a communal angle to the clash.

"It was a fight between some boys in the evening. One or two other boys who tried to intervene were also beaten. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV. An FIR would be registered after which action would be taken," said Rana.

"It cannot be termed a clash between the two communities as the boys from a particular community were fighting among themselves and a boy from the other community tried to meddle in between, which would not be appropriate to see a clash between two communities. It was a clash between the boys," she said.

Meanwhile, looking at the sensitivity, security arrangements have been made in the area.

The police had reached the spot soon after receiving reports about the incident, following which the situation was brought under control. Some local BJP and Congress leaders had also reached the spot.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier clashes in Jodhpur

Tuesday's incident comes merely a month after a total of 211 people were arrested in connection with incidents of communal clashes in Jodhpur, ahead of Eid celebrations that left several people injured.

Nineteen cases were registered in the case.

Mobile internet services in the area were suspended and a curfew was imposed across 10 police station areas of the city.

The incident was reported following an agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting.

(With inputs from ANI)

