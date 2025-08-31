'Job losses will be limited, domestic demand will offset tariff impact': PM Modi's economic advisor PM Modi’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran says the impact of US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods will be limited. He believes strong domestic demand will help absorb the shock.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chief economic advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, said that the newly announced 50% US tariff on Indian goods will mainly affect businesses with significant exposure to the American market. He clarified that job losses, while possible, are likely to remain limited to these export-oriented units.

“There will be offsetting effects also. Yes, job loss will be contained to those export-oriented units that are very highly exposed to the United States,” Nageswaran told ANI. He also suggested that some affected units may find alternative export destinations or adopt a longer-term strategy, opting to retain staff despite near-term headwinds.

Rural demand seen as key buffer

Nageswaran said that rising domestic consumption, particularly in rural India, could help counterbalance any losses caused by the US trade action. He noted that a successful monsoon season had bolstered agricultural output, increasing rural purchasing power.“We have had a very good monsoon season. Agriculture and rural demand will be rising... So it is not necessary that job losses, if they happen, will be of a significant nature," he said.

Trump’s tariff decision and India’s response

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump imposed a baseline 25% tariff on Indian goods entering the US. This was followed by an additional 25% tariff linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict. The Trump administration has warned of secondary sanctions against India if it doesn’t halt oil imports from Russia.

White House economic advisor Peter Navarro said, “The road to peace in Ukraine goes through Delhi,” reflecting Washington’s growing pressure on India to align with its geopolitical stance. India has rejected the tariff hikes, calling them “unjustified” and contrary to established international trade norms.