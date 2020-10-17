Man cheats friend with promise of job in Finance Ministry, arrested

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Delhi Police has arrested a former call centre employee for cheating his ex-colleague on the pretext of getting him a job in the Finance Ministry.

The Delhi Police has arrested a former call centre employee for cheating his ex-colleague on the pretext of getting him a job in the Finance Ministry. The accused Gaurav Dutt hatched a conspiracy to dupe his friend to pay back his loans. In various instalments, he took Rs 1,54,000 from the victim.

The complainant told police that in 2015, he worked in a call centre where he came in contact with the accused Dutt. After some time, he left the job but they got in touch again in 2019 through Facebook. Dutt told him he was working in the Ministry of Finance and that he would also get him a job as an assistant in the ministry as well for which he had to pay Rs 40,000. The victim gave him Rs 10,000 as advance with all his documents.

But the job never materialised. From time to time, the accused demanded more money for the job from him. He gave a total Rs 1,54,000 from his Corporation Bank account to Dutt's Axis Bank account. In the meantime, the accused gave him copies of one ID card in his name with his photo, tax invoice slips, membership card allegedly issued from Finance Ministry of India, Tata Finance Ltd and the Income Tax department.

"On Thursday the accused told him that some documents were still pending for preparation. Thus, he came to his shop in Raghunath Market, Jaitpur Delhi and demanded Rs 3,000. The complainant and his father understood that they were cheated so they caught him and called the police. Accordingly, a case u/s 420/406 IPC was registered at PS Jaitpur Delhi," said Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP South East Delhi.

On interrogation, the accused Dutt disclosed that he had applied for loan for an amount of Rs 1,50,000 but he could not pay the same. He was in dire need of money. So, he hatched a plan to cheat the victim to pay off the loan.

The accused has been taken into police custody and the forged documents have been recovered.

