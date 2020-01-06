JNU violence: This is what Sabarmati hostel senior warden said after resigning over Sunday's attack

Image Source : PTI Jawaharlal Nehru University violence

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Sabarmati Hostel senior warden R Meena on Monday resigned, a day after violence broke out in the campus, saying they tried but could not provide security to the hostel. More than 30 students including teachers were injured in Sunday's violence in the JNU campus after masked men with rods, lathis entered university's campus and beat up students, teachers.

"We tried but could not provide security to the hostel," R Meena, JNU's Sabarmati Hostel senior warden said after masked men entered the hostel during Sunday's violence in the JNU campus.

R. Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has resigned stating, 'we tried but could not provide security to hostel.' #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/9K68Fe1LIX — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was also injured along with 35 others, were shifted to AIIMS trauma centre but all of them have now been discharged. The medical examination of all the injured have also been completed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the incident and initiated probe in the JNU violence incident. Home Minister Amit Shah has also directed the Delhi Police and concerned authorities to submit a report on the entire incident as soon as possible.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, who has been accused by the JNU Students' Union of being a mobster and perpetuating violence in the university he is supposed to administer, has appealed to students saying, "Origin of present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. They damaged University communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration."

"They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students," VC said.

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar: Origin of present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. They damaged University communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration. https://t.co/GZSnqjW4rD — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

ALSO READ: JNU violence: What we know so far

ALSO READ: Unmasked faces of mob that ran riot in JNU | Photos