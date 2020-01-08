JNU Violence: Masked goons identified, Delhi Police close to cracking the case

Image Source : INDIA TV A masked mob spread violence on JNU campus on Sunday.

Several individuals among the masked mob that spread violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been identified. Government sources told India TV that Delhi Police are close to cracking the case. Detainment or arrest seems likely. On Sunday, a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers of JNU and damaged property on the campus, injuring at least 35 people, including its students' union president Aishe Ghosh.

The police have received 11 complaints, including one lodged by a professor in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Wednesday.

Heavy Police force continued to be deployed at JNU after a mob of masked young men stormed the varsity campus in south Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The police have received 11 complaints in connections with the incident on January 5. Out of these, one complaint has been lodged by a professor while the other complaints have been lodged by the students, they said.

The 11 complaints received in connection with the violence at the varsity on Sunday, will be transferred to Crime branch, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said the present situation in JNU is in control. "At the request of JNU administration, the police presence will continue," he said.

Policemen in civil clothes will be inside the JNU campus while personnel in uniform will remain outside the campus, he said.

Teams of both the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory have visited the campus to collect evidence. Videos are also being scrutinised, they said.

An appeal has already been made to public to share information and video clips of the incident, police added.

(With agency inputs)\

Read | DMK MP Kanimozhi extends her support to Deepika Padukone for standing with protesters at JNU

Watch | #BoycottChhapaak trends on Twitter after Deepika Padukone joins students at JNU during protest