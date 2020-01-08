Image Source : ANI JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar meets MHRD secy, briefs about situation in campus

After Sunday's violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar met with the Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary G.C. Hosur of Ministry of Human Resource Development, on Wednesday morning.

Kumar briefed MHRD officials on the steps taken to bring normalcy back in the JNU campus. Informing about the meet, Kumar tweeted, "This morning met Shri Amit Khare and Shri G.C. Hosur at MHRD and briefed them on the steps being taken at JNU to bring normalcy."

"All efforts are being made to facilitate winter semester registration for willing students and a conducive environment for their academic pursuits," he added in the tweet.

Earlier, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, here on Tuesday, announced the formation of a panel to look into the reasons that triggered the Sunday campus violence, leaving many students injured and causing outrage across the nation.

"The university is forming a small security committee to look into the incident," said JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar while addressing the media.