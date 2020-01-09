JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, detained by police; Govt says VC's removal no solution

New Delhi: JNU students during their protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, demanding removal of the university vice-chancellor.

The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan protesting the violence in the university campus on Thursday. They were, however, detained by the Delhi Police on their way. The police resorted to baton charge to control the mob who tried to block the traffic at Janpath. The police also used loudspeakers to appeal for peace.

Before the students tried to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a delegation of JNU Students' Union and JNU Teachers' Association also met Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials and demanded removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post.

The HRD Ministry said the removal of Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was not a solution. HRD Secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to Kumar again on Friday over the students' claims of revised fee not being implemented.

"The removal of the vice chancellor is not a solution," he said, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students' Union after meeting Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has made precautionary deployment of security personnel near North-South blocks. Special CP Law and Order RS Krishnia and two DCPs are taking stock of security measures at North and South Block.

