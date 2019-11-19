JNU Protest: Delhi Police lodges two FIRs

Image Source : PTI JNU Protest: Delhi Police lodge two FIRs

The Delhi Police has lodged two FIRs on Tuesday during the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest.

Students of JNU are agitating against the recent fee hike. The situation in Delhi remained tensed on Monday as hundreds of students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gathered to march towards Parliament on the first day of Winter Session demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike.

JNU students submitted a memorandum to the HRD Ministry, mentioning "The fact remains that there has been no fee hike rollback as claimed by the administration and rather than any relief to BPL [Below Poverty Line] students, their misery has been compounded".

"The reality of that rollback is that virtually no fee has come down. The monthly hostel and mess expenses of students are set to rise from 2700 [Rs] per month on an average to 5500 [Rs]," the memorandum read.

ALSO READ | Opposition members condemn police action against JNU students

ALSO READ | Fathima Latheef Suicide: Two IIT-Madras students call off fast, management assures to meet demands