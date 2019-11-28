Image Source : PTI JNU hostel fee hike: Students to protest outside HRD ministry on Friday

Students' Union of Jawaharlal University will hold a protest outside the Ministry Human Resource and Development on Friday. They will be demanding that the recommendations of the committee to restore the smooth functioning of the varsity to be made public.

The HRD Ministry had constituted a three-member high-powered committee to restore the normal functioning of the varsity. The panel had submitted its report to the ministry on Tuesday.

The move was criticized by the varsity's students' union who said the "so-called committee" of the JNU administration is timed before the high-powered committee appointed by the HRD ministry gives its recommendations.

Following protests, the varsity had announced a "partial" rollback and removal of clauses pertaining to the dress code and curfew but the students dubbed it as an "eyewash". They have been demanding a complete " rollback" of the manual.

(With inputs from PTI)