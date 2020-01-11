I worked with JNU for 25 years, on-campus violence disheartening: Ex-Vice Chancellor

Image Source : ANI Sudhir Kumar Sopory, Ex-Vice Chancellor

JNU Violence: Ex Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Sudhir Kumar Sopory on Saturday expressed his dismay over recent violence on campus and said that such incidents were "disheartening". His words assume significance as Sopory has worked with JNU for 25 years. He said that mistrust was the reason such violent incidents take place on campus. He further said that lack of communication is the reason level of trust is low.

"I have had experience of working at JNU for over 25 years. The recent incidents of violence at the campus are very disheartening. Such situations occur because of mistrust and it's the lack of communication that decreases trust level," said Sudhir Sopory, former Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Violence took place on January 5 on Jawaharlal Nehru University as masked mob entered JNU and assaulted students and teachers. People in the mob were armed woth sticks and hammers and vandalised property inside the university.

JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh was severely injured in the attack.

There were claims and counterclaims from JNUSU and BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as to who was responsible for the violence.

On Saturday Delhi Police claimed that Aishe Ghosh was responsible for violence and she led a mob that created ruckus inside the campus. The claim was strongly denied by Aishe Ghosh. She alleged that Delhi Police had filed a 'selective FIR' and those truly responsible for violence inside the university were allowed to go scot free.

Contesting 'proof' presented by the Delhi Police, Aishe Ghosh said that she herself was attacked during the ruckus at JNU. She said that she had proof to substantiate this. In the immediate aftermath of JNU violence, images of Aishe Ghosh in a bloodied state were published online.

She and other students have demanded removal of Jagadesh Kumar, current Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

