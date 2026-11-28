The Congress appears to be increasingly isolated over delimitation as several key parties from the opposition camp -- the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) -- have declared their support to the proposed legislation. The party has now turned to its allies, urging them to oppose the bill when it is reintroduced in the Parliament on Monday.

While both opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scramble to gather more support over delimitation, the suspense has continued over Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's position. The JMM, led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is a key member of the INDIA bloc.

The party hasn't declared yet if it would oppose the bill or support it, and said that the proposed legislation is still being examined, adding that it would announce its stand in a day or two.

'Would examine implications'

In a statement on Saturday after a meeting of party MPs at Soren's residence in Ranchi, Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji said the bill's provisions would be examined and assessed their implications for the state.

"We received copies of the bills on Friday night. The chief minister asked all party MPs to study the bills properly to find out whether they are favourable to Jharkhand. The CM will also seek expert opinions. After the study, a final call will be taken in a day or two," Maji told reporters.

JMM indicates support for delimitation?

Meanwhile, Nalin Soren, JMM's Lok Sabha member from the Dumka constituency, indicated that the party might consider supporting delimitation if the number of seats increased is proportional. Although, Soren underlined that the JMM's priority remains protecting the interests of the tribals.

"We will support it only if the increase is proportional... If the total number of seats increases, then the number of seats reserved for tribals should also increase proportionally. That is our only demand. If tribal seats increase, then the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) is on board," he told reporters.

The JMM has three Lok Sabha members: Vijay Kumar Hansdak (Rajmahal), Nalin Soren (Dumka) amd Joba Majhi (Singhbhum). It also holds three Rajya Sabha seats: Sarfaraz Ahmad, Mahua Maji and Baidyanath Ram. If the party decides to back delimitation, it would only add to Centre's numbers, as it seeks a two-thirds majority for the bill's passage.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to implement one-third reservation for women by increasing the allocation of seats for every state and Union Territory in the House, as well as the strength of their respective legislative assemblies, by 50 per cent. The revised seat allocations and boundaries are proposed to remain frozen until 2051.

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