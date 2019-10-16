JK govt to soon set up 50 PCOs in each district in Kashmir for people to make free calls

Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir government will soon open 50 PCOs in each district of Kashmir division for the people to make calls free of cost, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Srinagar Updated on: October 16, 2019 7:17 IST
Jammu and Kashmir government will soon open 50 PCOs in each district of Kashmir division for the people to make calls free of cost, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan said the locations and other modalities to set up the PCOs have already been finalised and will soon be acted upon.

"List and other details have been provided to the Bharat Sanchar Nigham Limited authorities and the work will start shortly," he said. General public will avail calling facilities in these PCOs free of cost, he added.

The government's latest step to ease communication in the Valley comes days after the revival of the suspended mobile telephony for the post-paid mobile phone subscribers.

The mobile internet service and pre-paid mobile telephony services, however, remain suspended in the Valley.

