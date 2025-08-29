'Jitna maarna-todna hai...': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP after Patna clash, says truth will prevail A major clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers in Patna, Bihar, on Friday during a BJP protest outside the Congress party office. The demonstration was sparked by alleged abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress event in Darbhanga.

Patna:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has strongly condemned the violence that broke out outside the Congress headquarters in Patna, Bihar, following a BJP protest over controversial remarks allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family. The clash occurred during the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga and has since escalated tensions between the two national parties.

In a firm and symbolic social media post, Gandhi said: "सत्य और अहिंसा के आगे असत्य और हिंसा टिक ही नहीं सकते। मारो और तोड़ो, जितना मारना-तोड़ना है - हम सत्य और संविधान की रक्षा करते रहेंगे। सत्यमेव जयते।"(Truth and non-violence can never be defeated by lies and violence. No matter how much you attack and vandalize, we will continue to uphold the truth and the Constitution. Truth alone triumphs.)

Violent face-off at Congress office in Patna

The controversy was sparked during a Youth Congress outreach program in Darbhanga, where a speaker allegedly hurled abuses at PM Modi and his late mother. Though the main organiser, Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, later apologised and clarified he was not present during the incident, the BJP accused Congress of spreading hate and demanded an immediate apology.

On Friday, BJP workers gathered in large numbers outside the Congress office in Patna to stage a protest. Eyewitnesses and viral videos captured disturbing visuals of physical altercations between workers of both parties, flag tearing, stone pelting, and alleged vandalism of Congress property. The confrontation quickly escalated into full-blown chaos.

Arrest made in Darbhanga

BJP leader Nitin Nabin, speaking to ANI, declared that the party would give a “befitting reply” for the insult aimed at PM Modi’s family.

“We will take revenge for this,” he said, accusing Congress of degrading the political discourse.

Following a formal complaint from the BJP, Darbhanga Police registered an FIR and arrested the accused individual, Rafeeq alias Raja. He is reportedly the person who made the abusive comments during the event. Police confirmed the arrest on social media and said further legal action is underway.

Top BJP, JD(U) leaders condemn congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda joined in condemning the Congress, calling the episode a new low in Indian politics under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Shah demanded an apology not only from the Congress but also from its Bihar ally, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also criticised the Congress and the RJD, stating: “The use of indecent language against PM Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming.”

Congress hits back: BJP using violence to silence opposition

Responding to BJP’s aggression, the Congress accused the ruling party of using intimidation and state machinery to suppress dissent. Congress worker Dr. Ashutosh said the violent protests occurred with the government's tacit approval, blaming CM Nitish Kumar for inaction.

“The BJP cannot tolerate any campaign that empowers voters or questions their policies. This violence is part of their strategy to derail our democratic efforts,” said a party spokesperson.