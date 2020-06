Jim Corbett tiger reserve reopens for tourists as lockdown eases

Image Source : CORBETT NATIONAL PARK Jim Corbett tiger reserve has reopened for tourists as lockdown eases.

One of India's popular and most visited national parks, Corbett Tiger Reserve including Bijrani, Dhela and Jhirna were opened on Saturday for tourists after a gap of nearly two and a half months.

Corbett Tiger Reserve was shut down temporarily for tourists following the COVID-19 induced lockdown in March. However, the Dhikala zone has not been opened for tourists as it is scheduled to be closed for the monsoon from June 15.

The number of people allowed to go in one vehicle for animal safaris has been reduced from six to four including the driver and the guide in compliance with social distancing guidelines, deputy director of Corbett Kalyani Negi said.

During normal times, 60 vehicles, each of them carrying six persons, were permitted to go for day and night safaris in these ranges.

