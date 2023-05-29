Monday, May 29, 2023
     
Jharkhand: Six workers die of electrocution while working near high-tension wires in Dhanbad

Jharkhand: An official on Monday informed that six labourers were electrocuted to death while working near high-tension wires in Dhanbad.

May 29, 2023
Jharkhand: In a shocking incident, six workers were electrocuted to death while working near high-tension wires in Dhanbad. The workers died after an electric pole, which they were erecting, fell on a high-tension overhead wire in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Monday, officials said.

Baghmara deputy superintendent of police said that the incident took place near Nichitpur railway station, around 145 km from the state’s capital Ranchi.

Dhanbad divisional railway manager Kamal Kishore Sinha rushed to the spot after the incident. “Six workers died after an electric pole which they were erecting fell on the railway’s high-tension overhead wire. A probe into the incident has been initiated,” the DRM said.

