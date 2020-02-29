Image Source : PTI Elephant killed by speeding train in Jharkhand (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A wild elephant was killed when a speeding train hit her in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a forest official said on Saturday.

The female elephant was crossing the tracks in the Chakulia area when the Koraput Samaleshwari Express hit it on Friday, Divisional Forest Officer, Abhisekh Kumar said.

A team of forest department officials visited the spot and conducted post-mortem. After the autopsy the carcass of the elephant was buried in the forest area, the official added.

