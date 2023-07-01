Saturday, July 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed as clash erupts between two groups over alleged theft of e-rickshaw battery

Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed as clash erupts between two groups over alleged theft of e-rickshaw battery

Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed in Dhanbad as clash erupts between two groups over alleged theft of e-rickshaw battery.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2023 13:50 IST
Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed as clash erupts between two
Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed as clash erupts between two groups over alleged theft of e-rickshaw battery

Jharkhand:  A clash erupted between two groups over the alleged theft of an e-rickshaw battery in Dhanbad on Friday. As per the police, stones were pelted during the clash. To control the situation, the state government imposed Section 144 in the area. According to SSP Dhanbad, around 30 persons from both sides were arrested so far. 

"A clash erupted between two groups over the alleged theft of an e-rickshaw battery yesterday. Stones were pelted during the clash. Section 144 was imposed in the area yesterday continues. Around 30 persons from both sides have been arrested. The situation is peaceful and under control now," SSP Dhanbad informed. 

(more details awaited)

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News