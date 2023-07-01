Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed as clash erupts between two groups over alleged theft of e-rickshaw battery

Jharkhand: A clash erupted between two groups over the alleged theft of an e-rickshaw battery in Dhanbad on Friday. As per the police, stones were pelted during the clash. To control the situation, the state government imposed Section 144 in the area. According to SSP Dhanbad, around 30 persons from both sides were arrested so far.

"A clash erupted between two groups over the alleged theft of an e-rickshaw battery yesterday. Stones were pelted during the clash. Section 144 was imposed in the area yesterday continues. Around 30 persons from both sides have been arrested. The situation is peaceful and under control now," SSP Dhanbad informed.

(more details awaited)

