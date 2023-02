Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Section 144 imposed in Palamu

Tension erupted in Palamu's Panki area following a dispute between two groups over making archway on a spot for the upcoming Shivratri festival. According to police, more than 100 jawans have been deployed to control the situation. Incidents of stone pelting has also been reported.

Many officials of several police stations including Tarhasi, Pipratand, Lesliganj have also reached Panki.

