COVID-19: Jharkhand schools to restrict morning assembly, sports activities, programmes

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department has asked schools to suspend morning assembly, cultural programmes and sports activities, officials said on Monday. Fresh COVID-19 guidelines were also issued by the School Education and Literacy department, for schools in Jharkhand.

As per the new guidelines, the schools have been asked to conduct health checkups on a regular basis in coordination with the nearest health centres and district administrations have been directed to ensure random COVID-19 tests of students and teachers.

Morning assembly, cultural programmes and sports activity will remain suspended in schools, an official release said.

The School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma in a letter to all deputy commissioners, district education officers and district superintendents of education, has asked them to follow COVID-19 guidelines in a bid to restrict the spread of the disease.

Expressing concern, the secretary said, “An increase in the infection rate of Covid-19 is being seen in many states of the country for the past 15 days, which is worrying. At such a time, it is imperative to ensure all necessary initiatives at the priority level to prevent the infection of COVID-19 in the state-run schools.”

The schools have been asked to sanitise school premises, classrooms, laboratories, libraries and others with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution before the beginning of educational activities and complete sanitization of the institution every 15 days.

The protocol of mask and social distancing must be followed. Double doses of the Covid vaccine must be ensured for all teaching and non-teaching staff. Arrangements for vaccination of students in the age group of 12 and 18 years should be ensured in coordination with the health department.

According to the Health Department bulletin released on April 23, there are a total of 21 active COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand.

