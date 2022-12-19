Sahibganj murder case: Accused husband revealed why he chopped body of his wife into 18 pieces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sahibgang murder case

Sahibganj wife murder case: In a major development in Jharkhand's Sahibganj murder case, the accused husband accepted that he had chopped the body of his wife over a family feud and later dumped it into several locations of the district. According to police, the accused, Dildar Ansari, and his family members quarrelled with the 22-year-old, Rubika Pahadin on Friday night. In a fit of rage, the accused husband and his family members killed her and chopped her body into several pieces. The accused married Pahadin nearly a month ago and she was his second wife.

As of now, police said they have recovered at least 18 pieces of body parts and added the search for others is underway. Also, police have recovered the weapons used in the gruesome killing. "Around 18 pieces of the woman’s body were recovered and all the accused including the victim's husband were arrested," Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Dumka, Sudarshan Mandal told reporters. Mandal, however, did not mention the total number of arrests made in connection with the crime.

Later, Jagannath Pan, officer in-charge of Borio Police Station, said eight arrests have been made in the case so far. The DIG said the family of the accused had taken exception to the second marriage of Ansari, who had also registered a complaint that his wife had gone missing. The matter came to light after locals found some body parts of a woman who was dragged by some stray dogs. Later, they informed the police. An investigation is underway for more details.

Second such incident after the Shraddha Walkar murder case

It is worth mentioning this was the second such incident in the past month a woman was brutally killed and chopped into pieces by her partner. Recently, the nation went in shock after Aaftab Amin Poonawala cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into 35 pieces and kept it in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi. Later, he dumped the pieces across the city over several days.

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest that was suspected to belong to a 27-year-old woman. The Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday that some of the remains of the body parts recovered from forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Shraddha Walkar.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: After Shraddha Walkar Murder Case, Jharkhand man cut his wife into pieces; 12 parts recovered from Sahibganj

Latest India News