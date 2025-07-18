Jharkhand: Roof collapse at govt school in Ranchi leaves one dead, another feared trapped Jharkhand roof collapse: Authorities have initiated a probe into the incident to determine the cause of the collapse. Station in-charge Manoj Kumar stated that additional information will be provided as the rescue operation progresses and the situation becomes clearer.

Ranchi:

A tragic incident occurred in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where a portion of the roof of a government school building collapsed amid continuous rainfall. The collapse took place in the Piska More area of the state capital, officials confirmed on Friday (July 18).

One dead, one possibly trapped

According to police, one person was killed in the incident. Another individual is feared to be trapped under the debris. A rescue operation is currently underway to locate and safely extract the trapped person.

Elderly victim Was Sleeping in the Verandah

Manoj Kumar, in-charge of the Sukhdeo Nagar Police Station, informed PTI that the deceased was an elderly man who had been sleeping in the verandah of the school when the roof segment gave way.

Police investigation ongoing

Authorities have launched an investigation into the collapse. Kumar added that further details will be shared as the situation develops and rescue efforts continue.

Continuous rainfall behind structural failures

The incident comes amid several days of heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, which is believed to have weakened the school building’s structure and contributed to the collapse. Local officials are also likely to review the safety conditions of other vulnerable buildings in the region.