In a big development, the Jharkhand government has decided to reduce the qualifying age for old-age pension from 60 to 50 years. This was announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday. In addition, he also stated that his government would reserve 75 per cent of the jobs for locals in companies that set up offices in the state.

