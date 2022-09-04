Jharkhand MLAs reach Raipur airport to fly back to Ranchi amid political crisis

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The MLAs will reach the assembly directly from the circuit house.

Jharkhand political crisis : At least 30 MLAs of Jharkhand's ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition arrived at Raipur's Swami Vivekanand International Airport to fly back to their destination Ranchi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two buses have been installed at the Ranchi airport to take the MLAs from the airport to the circuit house. The MLAs will reach the Jharkhand Assembly directly from the circuit house.

On Tuesday, as many as 32 MLAs were shifted to Raipur in Chhattisgarh amid fears of poaching of lawmakers in Jharkhand. A total of 32 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition were on August 30 taken to

A few more MLAs from JMM are expected to follow over the next few days to join the 17 Congress MLAs and 15 JMM legislators to the 'safe haven' at Mayfair Resort, some 10 kms from the capital of Chhattisgarh, according to UPA sources.

The MLAs and other leaders were taken to the airport in a bus escorted by a convoy of police vehicles. The MLAs were seen waving at media persons before entering the airport.

Jharkhand CM Soren to seek trust vote on Monday

Amid suspense over the continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday, an official said.

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

