Jharkhand: 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan raised during mukhiya nomination rally, candidate arrested

Three people have been arrested by the Jharkhand Police in Giridih in connection with anti-national slogans raised during the filing of nomination for the panchayat election. According to details available with India TV, those arrested include Md Shakir Hussian who is contesting elections for the Mukhiya from Dokodih panchayat.

Shakir held a roadshow on Wednesday before filing the nomination. The video of the roadhsow shows his supporters raising the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan, prompting the police to intervene. The video is now being widely shared on social media platforms.

Police said that a total of 10 persons have been named in the FIR in connection with the viral video in which a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised.

"Mukhiya candidate Md Shakir's supporters were sloganeering in his support near block office gate. In the mid of this pro-Pakistan slogans were raised," Giridih SDPO Anil Kumar Singh said.

"Police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested Shakir and his two supporters (Asif and Sohaib) on charges of spreading hatred in the society and violating the model code of conduct. Further investigation is underway," he added.

The three will be sent to jail on Thursday after completing some procedures such as the COVID test, he said.

The process for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the panchayat election in Jharkhand began in 72 blocks of 21 districts of the state from April 16. As many as 1,127 panchayats will go to the poll in the first phase on May 14 and counting will take place on May 17.

Altogether 6,267 candidates have so far filed nomination papers for the first round for the post of mukhiyas and members of the panchayat samiti, zila parishad and gram panchayat members. The nomination for the first round will conclude on April 23.

On Wednesday the process for the second phase of polls started in 50 blocks under 16 districts. A total of 872 panchayats will go to the polls in the second phase on May 19 to elect 103 zila parishad members, 1,059 panchayat samiti members, 872 mukhiyas and 10,614 panchayat members, officials said.

The Jharkhand State Election Commission on April 9 announced the four-phase rural poll in the state between May 14 and May 27.

