Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: BJP likely to get 10-12 seats, Congress may fail to open account

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024:The voting for 14 parliamentary seats was held in four out of seven phase in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress are the main parties in the state. However, the eastern state's political history demonstrates how no single party has ever established dominance over the years. This time the state witnessed a direct contest between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Jharkhand comprise two parties: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Meanwhile, the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A consist of RJD, Congress, and Left partie.

India TV-CNX prediction for Jharkhand:

According to India TV-CNX Exit Poll prediction, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to sweep the state with 10-12 seats. Meanwhile, the ruling party in the state, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is likely to get 1 to 3 seats and its lally Congress may not be able to open its account, as per the projection. The BJP's ally AJSU also poised to get one seat in the state.

Jharkhand Exit Poll 2024: Here's India TV-CNX prediction.

Here's the Exit Poll prediction for all 14 seats in Jharkhand:

BJP: 10-12 seats

AJSU: 01 seat

JMM: 1-2 seat

Congress: 00

Jharkhand: A recap of 2019, 2014 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA alliance had won 12 seats, out of which the BJP had registered victory on 11 seats. BJP’s ally AJSU had won one seat last time also. The grand alliance had won only two seats. Meanwhile, in the 2014 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 12 seats, while the two other seats were bagged by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are quick surveys conducted immediately after people vote, in an attempt to gauge the sentiments of voters following the exercise of their right to vote. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, exit polls ask voters who they actually voted for, making them more accurate. They typically start being released right after voting ends on final election day and are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. In India, exit polls were almost developed indigenously by the pioneering Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in Delhi during the 1960s.

Why are Exit Polls important?

Exit polls are important for several reasons. Firstly, they provide an early indication of election results before the official count is completed. Media outlets use this information to inform their audience about potential outcomes, generating significant public interest. Additionally, exit polls can also influence stock markets as well as the political discourse in the country. It is important to interpret Exit Polls with caution, as they can be affected by sampling errors, biases, and differences in voter demographics. While they provide useful insights and help set expectations, they should not be viewed as definitive predictors of election outcomes.

