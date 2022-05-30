Jharkhand's JMM-Congress alliance in turmoil after CM Soren ignores Cong's candidates for Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand: Jharkhand's ruling Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday named senior leader Mahua Maji as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state. The party turned down Congress' request to allocate it a seat in the Upper House of Parliament.

JMM's decision led to a turmoil in the alliance in the state.

Congress' General Secretary Avinash Pandey on Monday evening, hours after CM Hemant Soren's announcement, met with Sonia Gandhi, in this regard. Pandey will likely discuss the party's stance on 'whether or not to continue alliance with the JMM'.

The grand old party alleged that CM Soren's announcement comes in defiance of the 'alliance dharma'.

Soren said that he zeroed in on Maji’s name after holding discussions in this regard with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren. Maji was earlier the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women. She had also held the post of president in JMM women's wing.

The Congress and the RJD are the two other constituents of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand. Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states.

ALSO READ | BJP releases list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, Sitharaman to contest from Karnataka

Latest India News