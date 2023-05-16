Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defamation case: Jharkhand HC reserves order against Rahul Gandhi over 2018 remarks on Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi defamation case: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday reserved the order on the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The court was hearing the matter pertaining to the defamation case filed by a local BJP leader accusing Gandhi of making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.

According to reports, BJP leader Naveen Jha alleged that Gandhi had made objectionable remarks against Shah during the 2028 Congress session in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district. The matter was first filed in a lower court which was later moved to the Jharkhand High Court.

On Tuesday, the arguments were concluded in the court of Justice Ambujnath. During the hearing, the court also instructed both sides to file the synopsis of the arguments by tomorrow (May 15). Gandhi's case was represented by Advocates Piyush Chitresh and Dipankar Rai.

It should be mentioned here that a court in Gujarat's Surat sentenced Congress leader Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks. He stated this while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the complaint against his remarks was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. A case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” The case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from ANI)

