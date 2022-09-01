Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren holds cabinet meeting amid political crisis, approves 25 proposals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand news : Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday amid an ongoing political crisis in the state. Several proposals were presented in front of the cabinet of ministers. One of these includes the CM's serious illness scheme.

The cabinet approved to allot Rs 10 lakh to this scheme. The scheme had earlier been allocated Rs 5 lakh. Other than this several other serious and incurable diseases have been added to the scheme.

As many as 25 proposals were presented to the cabinet. The cabinet, however, approved some of them. The cabinet also decided to request the governor for a day’s special assembly session on September 5.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of ruling UPA leaders in Jharkhand met Governor Ramesh Bais over leaks made" from Raj Bhavan on Election Commission's recommendation.

The delegation, in a representation to Bais, said such leaks created chaos and confusion. It also asked the governor to clear the air over the ECI recommendation in the matter.

