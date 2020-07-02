Jharkhand govt jobs for those who study in govt schools: Minister

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Government jobs in the state should be reserved for the students who study in government schools, Jharkhand state school education and literacy minister Jagarnath Mahto said on Wednesday. He said that the state government is considering taking some tough decisions to improve the educational system in the state.

"I believe that government jobs should be given to only those who studied in government schools, the minister said. He further added that any decision would be taken only after taking consent from the people.

"People studying in private schools are striving for government jobs, which is not fair. To get a government job, one must go to the government school," Mahto said. The minister opined that tough decisions needed to be taken to improve the educational system in Jharkhand.

Mahta said a decision is yet to come on the same. The minister said steps were also being taken to free teachers from non-educational responsibilities so that they can fully concentrate on teaching. Teachers should try to provide quality education to the children.

"Idea is not bad. It will help government schools bring its importance back. Everyone would love to go to government schools. But, it needs to be checked if constitution allows implementing such idea. I believe three to four articles in the constitution including the law of equality that could be a hurdle in way of implementing this idea," Former pro-Vice Chancellor of Ranchi University, VP Sharan, said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage