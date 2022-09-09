Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in showroom; 300 two-wheelers gutted, woman killed

Jharkhand news: In a tragic incident, a massive fire that broke out at a showroom in Jharkhand's Palamu district, killed a woman and left 300 two-wheelers gutted. The woman who died was 80 years old, and vehicles worth crores of rupees were charred.

As per the police, the incident took place at around 11 pm in Medininagar town on Thursday night. Five fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze which was finally put out at around 8.30 am on Friday.

“The showroom, godown and the service centre – all are attached to the residence of the owner. The elderly woman is the owner’s mother. She seemed to have died of suffocation,” in-charge of the local police station Abhay Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to short-circuit. “We are finding out the exact cause of the fire,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

