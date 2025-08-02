Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren suffers brain injury, to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment State Health Minister Irfan Ansari confirmed that with the rapid worsening of Ramdas Soren’s condition, preparations are being made to airlift him to Delhi. The transfer aims to provide him with advanced medical care necessary for his brain injury and related complications.

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren sustained a severe head injury following a fall in his bathroom early Sunday morning at his residence, prompting urgent medical attention.

Initial treatment in Jamshedpur hospital

Immediately after the accident, Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur for initial treatment. Doctors discovered a blood clot in his brain, indicating a serious condition requiring advanced care.

Airlift to Delhi Planned for Specialised Medical Care

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari confirmed that due to the sudden deterioration of Soren’s health, arrangements were underway to airlift him to Delhi. This move is intended to ensure he receives specialised treatment for his brain injury and associated complications.

Ongoing monitoring and support

Minister Ansari emphasised that he is closely monitoring Soren’s condition and remains in constant communication with the medical team overseeing his care, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

This development has raised concerns across the state, with many wishing the minister a swift and full recovery.