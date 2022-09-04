Jharkhand: Armaan Ansari, accused in raping and hanging tribal girl, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The minor’s mother alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from a tree in an area under the Mufassil police station on Friday.

Jharkhand: The accused in the rape case of a tribal girl in Jharkhand's Dumka, Armaan Ansari, was arrested on Sunday, said, to officials. Rape and murder case has been registered under POCSO Act and SC/ST Act, officials added.

"The accused, Armaan Ansari, works as a construction worker," said Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra. He said that a further investigation is underway to find more evidence in the case.

The minor girl was allegedly sexually exploited by the man on the pretext of marriage and was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand’s Dumka district.

BJP attacks CM Soren over 'women's safety

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his anguish over the incident, and said, "I am deeply saddened by the incident in Dumka. The accused has been arrested. I have directed the Dumka Police to take strict legal steps to ensure justice (to the victim’s family). May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this critical time".

Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi in a Twitter post claimed that the girl was hanged after being raped by the accused.

The former chief minister tweeted: “Who are you saving? Have shame! Whatever you and your police hide, we will get her justice.”

Attacking Soren, BJP national vice president and another former chief minister Raghubar Das in a Twitter post said, “Pay attention in Jharkhand when you get time from resort politics.”

