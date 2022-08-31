Jharkhand: Students tie teachers to trees, beat them up for giving fewer marks

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Teachers were first tied to trees

In a bizarre incident, school students in a village in Jharkhand's Dumka tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for providing fewer marks to them due to which they flunked their exams.

Taking cognisance of the matter the administration tried speaking to the students. "We received info on incident & held talks with all teachers. When we reached there, students said that they were given very less marks in practicals & they didn't receive an adequate response from their teachers," said Surendra Hebram, Block Education Extension Officer, Gopikandar, Dumka.

Teachers who were beaten up have sustained minor injuries. "Students called us on the pretext of holding a meeting and said their results were spoiled. It happened because their practical marks were not included in results. That was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn't have taken any step in this regard," said Kumar Suman, teacher.

