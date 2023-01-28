Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in nursing home in Dhanbad; doctor couple among 5 killed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@ANI Jharkhand: Two doctors among five killed in Dhanbad nursing home fire

Jharkhand : Two doctors were killed among five people in a fire that broke out in a private nursing home in Dhanbad area on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased include the medical establishment’s owner Dr. Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr. Prema Hazra, the owner’s nephew Sohan Khamari and domestic help Tara Devi.

A fire broke out at the store room of the nursing home-cum-private house in the Bank More area of Dhanbad, around 170 km from Ranchi, around 2 am, he said.

Dhanbad Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Kumar Tiwary told PTI, “At least five people, including the owner and his wife, died due to suffocation following a fire in the store room. One person is also injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.”

Four deceased have been identified, while the fifth person is yet to be identified, he added.

CM Hemant Soren expresses grief

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to Twitter to express his condolences to the families of the deceased. He said, "Deeply saddened by the news of the death of 6 people, including the famous doctor couple Dr. Vikas and Dr. Prema Hazra, in the late night fire at Hazra Memorial Hospital in Dhanbad. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief."

(with inputs from PTI)

