Jharkhand: Days after Dumka girl set ablaze by stalker, youth set afire over scuffle in Garhwa

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Paras Bisht | Ranchi
Updated on: September 10, 2022 11:12 IST
Jharkhand Youth set ablaze, Jharkhand news, Jharkhand Garhwa news
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) A youth was set ablaze by another man who allegedly poured petrol on him after a scuffle in Garhwa district of Jharkhand, said police on Friday.

A youth was set ablaze by another man who allegedly poured petrol on him after a scuffle in Garhwa district of Jharkhand, said police on Friday.

A youth named Deepak Soni, a resident of Chitvishram village under Shri Banshidhar sub-division of Garhwa district, was set ablaze by another youth named Kasamuddin of the same village.

The incident happened at around 7 pm in the evening and the youth was badly burnt in the said incident.
The youth was taken to a sub-divisional hospital by his family members and some youths. From there, the doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital for better treatment. Speaking to ANI, a relative of the victim said, "He (Deepak Soni) told me that a man named Kasamuddin put petrol on him and set him on fire."

Also Read | Jharkhand: Armaan Ansari, accused in raping and hanging tribal girl, arrested

Giving details about the incident, Rajesh Kumar, Inspector, Nagar Untari Police Station, Garhwa said, "Information about setting a youth ablaze by pouring petrol on him after a scuffle has come to light. An investigation is being done and the search for the accused is underway."
Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Man sets Hindu girl on fire in Jharkhand's Dumka, seen smiling in police custody | Watch

