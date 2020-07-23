Jharkhand govt to impose Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing mask, 2-year jail for violating lockdown guidelines

Image Source : PTI Jharkhand govt to impose Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing mask, 2-year jail for violating lockdown

Jharkhand government on Thursday announced Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing masks in public places and two-year jail term for violating lockdown guidelines. The Jharkhand Cabinet has issued the Infectious Diseases Ordinance (IDO) 2020 on Wednesday.

In IDO 2020, Jharkhand govt told that those who violate the security protocol and those not wearing masks will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. And if those who violate lockdown rules will be jailed for 2 years. This development comes as the number of corona patients in Jharkhand is constantly increasing.

Due to spike in Covid cases, there is no beds in government hospitals. Following which, the government has decided that now the private hospital and the banquet halls are going to be used in as Isolation ward. Isolation wards for corona patients have been made in the residential areas by the government.

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 439 new cases of COVID-19, while three more people died due to the disease. The state's death toll stands at 64.

There are 3,570 active cases in the state, with the infection tally rising to 6,682. A total of 3,048 people have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals.

