Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren replies to EC notice on office-of-profit issue

After the Election Commission issued a notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in the office of profit matter, he replied to it on Friday and denied all allegations against him. EC had sought an explanation from Soren as to why he should not be disqualified from office.

"At the outset, I deny and dispute all allegations of the BJP about my alleged disqualification for being a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on the ground of a mining lease, obtained by me in May 2021, under the said section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, or any other ground whatsoever." Soren wrote in the reply that he was supposed to submit it by May 10.

However, on May 9, he sought a four-week extension of time from the Election Commission on the grounds that his mother was unwell and undergoing treatment.

The matter pertains to the allotment of the stone mine lease in his favor in the Angara block of Ranchi. The poll panel had issued notice to Soren last month asking him to explain why action should not be taken against him for having a mining lease issued in his favour which "prima facie violates" provisions concerning the Representation of People's Act.

The poll panel extended the time period for the reply by 10 days. Earlier in a letter addressed to secretary ECI, Soren had denied all the charges against him.

